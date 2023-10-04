As most high school students soak in school holiday fun, a group of aspiring Illawarra entrepreneurs are working on business plans for Wollongong's own version of Shark Tank.
Illawarra and Shoalhaven high school students will compete in the Young Eyes Festival Pitchfest at Wollongong Town Hall on Saturday, October 7.
The winner will get a 12-month scholarship to develop their business idea.
Teliah Wood remembers the moment she was named Young Entrepreneur of the Year at last year's inaugural event.
"I was sitting in my chair heaps nervous, I guess because I didn't think I had that good of a shot, but when my name was called I was heaps excited," Ms Wood said.
Her winning business idea, Resin Memories, saves precious memories into resin keepsakes, from key rings to mantelpieces.
One speciality is preserving babies items such as their first lock of hair, first tooth or hospital bracelet.
"They're so tiny you lose them. I've got a little rectangular flat mould, which I've designed it so that the customer can put their writing on it."
The 16-year-old said she learnt a lot in the 12-month mentorship, including how to register a business and create a website, which is set to launch next month.
Her love for creating resin mementos was sparked when she found a five-leaf clover and searched online to find out how she could preserve it.
"I find a lot of joy in remembering pleasant memories so I'm happy to see others do it too," she said.
Her advice to this year's finalists is to channel their inner confidence.
"Confidence is really good and speaking the passion of your business idea, and it'll all come naturally."
The keynote speaker at the Young Eyes Festival, businessman Paul Smith, said he hoped students would get an adrenaline rush from sharing their ideas with an audience.
The former Warilla High student is the majority owner of the National Basketball League NBL franchise, the Sydney Kings, Sydney Flames, and the Women's National Basketball League.
Being an entrepreneur is all about risk-taking, Mr Smith said.
"Of all the successes I've had, I've had thousands of failures," he said.
"The hardest part about being an -in inverted commas- entrepreneur is you [are] constantly on edge, you never relax,
"I started my first company in 1994, and I've never relaxed. I've never fully breathed out."
The 61-year-old Minnamurra businessman sold his sports consulting firm Repucom for more than $US195 million.
To be a young entrepreneur he said students need to "identify a problem and deliver a solution, and you've got an opportunity".
As a Pitchfest judge he will focus on the process rather than the product and provide constructive feedback to high school students.
"Call it criticism if you wish," he said.
"Identifying the weak spots or whatever it may be. It's a balance of those things to balance of highlighting the good, but also highlighting areas that can be improved."
He said it's not all about winning Pitchfest but learning from the experience and feedback from the judges.
"The young people who have got to this stage have already achieved remarkable things."
