Illawarra tourism and accommodation operators are looking at new ways to do business as they proceed with "caution" into the summer months.
Traditionally, warm weather brings out the masses to the coast but as the cost of living is still biting many, the future is still shaky over whether tourism will boom.
The Mercury has previously reported many hospitality businesses have been forced to think outside the square when it comes to what they offer customers, and it's the same sentiment at the Novotel Northbeach.
"We were chockers [on the weekend but] a good strong long-weekend is not a good gauge of how the performance is across the whole of summer," said Ajay Vaid, General Manager.
"I would encourage all operators - especially from a hospitality perspective - not to rely heavily [on just tourist and leisure travellers]."
He said weddings and "leisure travellers" were no longer the staple so they were targeting new demographics like government and corporate companies for retreats and conferences.
Mr Vaid said larger companies, like in pharmaceuticals, were opting to stay on the coast instead of the "cookie-cutter style" hotels in the middle of Sydney which brought economic benefits to the whole region.
"It's usually a multi-level or multi-day conference event," Mr Vaid said.
"[You could have] 350 or 400 delegates each day, who will go out and explore [bars and eateries] ... not only benefiting the hotel but the region itself."
Other things the Novotel has employed to lure in customers - either to stay or play for the day - is a new menu in their restaurant Palisade, along with "collaborations" with major brands in their bar Pepe's On The Beach.
"We're doing a lot of activations in that space," he said. "Red Bull was one of them over the long weekend., and they had the minivan park in there with promotions."
Destination Wollongong general manager Mark Sleigh said discretionary spend had decreased and businesses were "cautious about short to medium term forecasts", but like the Novotel, the long-weekend proved positive for many.
"Speaking to operators [on Tuesday], they had a great start to spring with the fantastic weather and they are cautiously optimistic that this will be a great summer," Mr Sleigh said.
Over the next year he expected a boost to Illawarra tourism with two "world class" attractions being completed - the Great Southern Walk and the Illawarra Escarpment Mountain Bike Park.
"These two products will bring mass visitation to the escarpment, in high spending demographics and we are confident that this will spill over into petrol stations, cafes, hairdressers, newsagents," he said.
