A jury of 12 have been sent to decide the fate of Nowra man, Raymond Allen.
NSW Supreme Court Judge Desmond Fagan, sitting in Wollongong, sent the jury to deliberate on Wednesday morning.
After a week's worth of evidence, closing submissions were made by Crown prosecutor Nerissa Keay and defence barrister Gabriel Wendler on Tuesday, October 3.
The trial began last Monday, September 25, when Allen, 41, confirmed his not guilty pleas to one count of murder.
Allen is on trial for allegedly murdering David McArthur, 48, at his Palm Beach Caravan Park cabin in Sanctuary Point about 8pm on July 25, 2021.
Over the past week, the jury heard from counsel for the Crown and Defence, and witnesses including residents of the caravan park, the park manager and Allen himself as well as being shown CCTV from the caravan park.
Allen told the court he was acting in self defence when he stabbed the army veteran turned drug dealer.
Allen said he acted on instinct, blaming his "reflexes" for his stabbing instead of carrying out his intended goal of robbing Mr McArthur for "drugs or money".
Upon arrival at the cabin, Mr McArthur grabbed Allen by the throat, he said, and threatened to kill him.
"I remember just putting the knife straight," Allen told the court on Friday.
"Everything just happened so bloody quick."
Allen said he then drove back to Nowra with another man.
Read more: Sanctuary Point murder trial
The Crown contends that Allen had planned to lure Mr McArthur outside to rob him, but after mistakenly turning off the power to the wrong cabin went inside where the stabbing occurred.
Paramedics arrived on scene at 8.20pm after a neighbour called triple zero, but pronounced Mr McArthur dead at the scene.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.