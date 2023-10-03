Evacuation centres have been set up in two South Coast towns as authorities wait for a southerly change to impact the fire that's already burnt more than 6000 hectares.
The Coolagolite Road fire remains at emergency warning level and authorities late on Tuesday night were uneasy as to how conditions will change in the early hours of Wednesday.
Even though rain is forecast for Bermagui on Wednesday, October 4, a total fire bans is in place, one of eight across the state.
