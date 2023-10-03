Illawarra Mercury
Coolagolite fire threatens homes, properties in Bermagui, Murrah and Bunga

By Newsroom
Updated October 3 2023 - 11:19pm, first published 5:18pm
Evacuation centres have been set up in two South Coast towns as authorities wait for a southerly change to impact the fire that's already burnt more than 6000 hectares.

