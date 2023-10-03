Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Live

Coolagolite fire threatens homes, properties in Bermagui, Murrah and Bunga

By Newsroom
Updated October 3 2023 - 5:38pm, first published 5:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fire threatens homes, properties in three South Coast communities
Fire threatens homes, properties in three South Coast communities

Authorities have warned three South Coast communities to evacuate as a fire bears down on them in deteriorating conditions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.