Fire threatens homes, properties in three South Coast communities

Authorities have warned three South Coast communities to evacuate as a fire bears down on them in deteriorating conditions.
The Coolagolite Road fire is at emergency warning level and authorities have warned that homes and properties in the areas of Bermagui, Murrah and Bunga could be under threat.
