Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime

Jamie Keegan sentenced for Narooma stabbing of workmate

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated October 3 2023 - 6:43pm, first published 5:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamie Keegan (right) departs Wollongong courthouse with defence lawyer Matthew Ward. Picture by ACM
Jamie Keegan (right) departs Wollongong courthouse with defence lawyer Matthew Ward. Picture by ACM

An out-of-control party on the South Coast among workmates led to a young Oak Flats dad stabbing his colleague in the buttocks and ribs six times, seriously injuring him, but not enough to stop him from drinking a beer and smoking a 'joint' before paramedics arrived.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.