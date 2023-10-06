Illawarra Mercury
Parents reassure P-plate driver who hit boy riding bike on Cabbage Tree Lane

Angela Thompson
By Angela Thompson
Updated October 6 2023 - 8:24pm, first published 6:30pm
The parents of a 12-year-old cyclist who was hit by a car at Fairy Meadow say they feel for the teen driver involved, and want to assure the girl that their little boy is - against all odds - OK.

