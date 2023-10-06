The parents of a 12-year-old cyclist who was hit by a car at Fairy Meadow say they feel for the teen driver involved, and want to assure the girl that their little boy is - against all odds - OK.
Twelve-year-old Caiden Hawke was placed in an induced coma and airlifted out of a park on Cabbage Tree Lane with a critical head injury after the collision on Tuesday, September 26.
Caiden, of Woonona, had been in Fairy Meadow to visit a friend and the boys were still out bike riding when Caiden's father, Daniel Hawke, arrived to collect him just before 4pm.
Over the phone, the friend assured their parents that the boys were just around the corner and would be home soon. Then the boy called back almost immediately.
"He said, 'Caiden's been hit by a car, there's blood everywhere'," Mr Hawke recalled.
Mr Hawke drove around the corner and found his son on the road, surrounded by helpers who were covering his face.
"There was blood running down the street and he's yelling 'help me, help me'," he said.
"The young girl [driver] was sitting next to him, almost hyperventilating.
"I didn't really comprehend the severity of his injuries at that stage.
"[Paramedics] got him in the back of an ambulance and they said, 'we're not going to take him to Wollongong [Hospital], we're going to have to take him to Sydney'. The pit of your stomach sinks in. I realised, 'this is more serious than I thought'."
Mr Hawke and Caiden's mother Brooke Hawke were there as Caiden was placed in a coma and the chopper carrying him took off.
"[Medics] told Brooke and I, 'he'll be asleep until tomorrow. Make your way up [to Sydney] slowly because he's in the best possible hands'," Mr Hawke said.
"The drive - I can't remember any of it, but it was one of the longest I've ever made.
"We didn't know if he had a brain injury, if he was going to walk again. We didn't know anything about the severity of what happened, other than that he was in a bad way."
Arriving at the Sydney Children's Hospital in Randwick, some early good news: a scan of Caiden's brain showed no damage.
Incredibly, after further checks, Caiden walked out of hospital with nothing more than some stitches and a concussion on Thursday - less than two days after arriving. A neurosurgeon even gave him clearance to attend a pre-booked family holiday, and he jetted off to Hamilton Island that same day.
His parents have been left with no doubt that his bike helmet saved their son from serious injury or worse.
Back at the crash site, Mr Hawke saw where Caiden's helmet had pressed into the car at the point of impact.
"The doctors were quite baffled at how he's hit a car going at 50kmh - he's hit the windscreen with his head - and he's pretty much unscathed," he said.
"One of the [paramedics] showed me where his head had hit the car and smashed the windscreen. That little panel of car where it meets the windscreen had the helmet's paint on it. She said if he wasn't wearing his helmet, it would have been a significantly different story."
The accident occurred on the corner of Cabbage Tree Lane and Fairy Avenue. The Hawkes believe the large number of cars parked in the area were a contributing factor in the accident, potentially interfering with both parties' ability to see one another.
"By all accounts the driver [a girl aged 17] wasn't speeding, she was doing the right thing," he said.
"I'd love for Caiden to meet her and show her that he's OK, because she was pretty distraught at the scene."
Mrs Hawke said she would like to buy the girl some flowers.
"The poor girl driving wouldn't have seen Caiden. I feel really bad for her."
"I'm very grateful to be sitting here, looking at him and knowing that he has no permanent brain damage or injury and wondering how he didn't even manage to break a bone," Mrs Hawke said.
The Fairy Meadow accident occurred within minutes of a similarly serious collision on Hospital Road at Bulli, also involving involving a cyclist (aged 17) and a car.
That rider is not believed to have been wearing a helmet. He was also airlifted to hospital in a critical but stable conditions. Further details of his condition have not been made public.
