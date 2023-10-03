Rural retreat in Jamberoo

House of the Week
Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 1
Want to live a rural lifestyle surrounded by peaceful greenery, but don't want to be too far from city conveniences? The Jamberoo village atmosphere may be just what you are looking for.
Vivienne Marris, principal/owner of Elders Jamberoo said this home is in the perfect location.
"It is just a flat three minute walk to the village and all facilities such as the IGA, pub, bowling and golf club," she said.
"Kiama's pristine beaches and Minnamurra Rainforest are also just a 10-minute drive away (approx)."
The home offers four good sized bedrooms, all with built-ins, the main bedroom with an en suite and walk-in robe.
There is a study/office or large storeroom, an extra large kitchen with walk-in pantry, two separate lounge rooms, a spacious dining room, a garden room plus plenty of storage.
"There is a certain feeling you get when you walk into a home that has been a happy place for its owners and can extend that feeling to you, cosy but open and welcoming," Vivienne said.
Enjoy all the nice little extras that include ducted air-conditioning, solar panels, quality inclusions, one single and one double European pull down beds (for guests), gas fire in the lounge room, screened garden room which opens up from the dining area for summer comfort, stylish bamboo flooring in the kitchen and leadlight windows in the front lounge room.
"It offers excellent presentation where the work has already been done so you can relax, sit back and conjure some tweaks of your own to make it yours," Vivienne said.
"You will be hard pressed to find all this and more on a completely flat 760 square metre block within walking distance to Jamberoo village."
If you enjoy a spot of gardening there is a lovely veggie patch and easy care gardens for pottering around in.
The gardens and verandahs offer a number of places to relax in the sun and include a north-facing front verandah, garden facing south over pasture with gazebo and lawned area.
There is also room to the east to park a mobile home, caravan or boat.
"Being on a flat block it is ideal for a retired buyer with multiple spaces for when the family visits or the grandchildren stay over," Vivienne said.
Conveniently located with preschools and primary schools close by as well as a number of sporting facilities.
