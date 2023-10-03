A Goulburn family on holiday at Bermagui are hunkering down in the wake of an emergency level fire burning nearby.
The Coolagolite Road fire broke out at about 12.30pm, 12km west of Bermagui, on Tuesday, October 3 and was elevated to emergency level two hours later.
Goulburn woman Natalie Eggleston has been holidaying with her family at Bermagui since Saturday.
She said the power went out across a wide area at about lunchtime.
"I looked out and saw smoke billowing up. The fire grew like a monster," she said.
"...I haven't seen smoke since but the place looks like 9/11. It's just awful."
Wind was gusting up to 56km/h earlier but had died down to almost still conditions by 5.30pm at Bermagui.
Large aerial appliances are water bombing overhead. Mrs Eggleston said people, including shop owners, were concerned but also standing on the beach taking photos.
Police advised Mrs Eggleston and her family to stay put and to keep up to date with reports.
"We're not worried. We've been given assurances and we'll be staying until Sunday," she said.
The fire stands at nearly 6000 hectares as of Wednesday morning.
RFS spokesperson, Angela Burford, said the service hoped the threat would ease but "very erratic" fire behaviour" meant the fire was spotting well ahead to the southeast, along the coast.
On late Tuesday afternoon, wind was gusting at up to 100km/h on parts of the fire ground.
"We were amazed at how quickly the fire was moving," Ms Burford said.
An expected southerly change at about midnight is expected to push the fire north to Bermagui, which the RFS will monitor "closely."
