'Experience they will never forget': Wolves juniors on tour in the UK

A group of Wollongong Wolves juniors are pinching themselves at present with the club currently in the midst of a two-week tour of the UK.
A mix of boys aged 12-14 from the Wolves Advanced Development Program have flown over to England with the team already taking to the field against UK development squads such as Manchester United, Norwich City and Kettering Town, with further games against Manchester City and Nottingham Forest to come.
The trip was organised by Wolves programs manager and technical directer Neil Mann through his former teammate and colleague from Hull City - Lawrie Dudfield - who is the chief executive of Iconz Experience.
The squad are a week into their two week trip, and head coach of the Advanced Development Program, as well as U12 coach and U15 assistant Michael Panozzo said that it was a once in a lifetime experience for the boys.
"The quality and approach to development of all the coaches and professionals during training, workshops and matches is second to none and they are seeing and hearing how much hard work, dedication and sacrifice goes into being a professional footballer at all levels.
"Firstly I'd like to say that the behaviour, attitude and respect shown by the boys has been excellent, they have been great representatives for the Wollongong Wolves.
"The lads are having an experience they will never forget and are showing us what they have learned on the pitch, with improved performances every game."
Highlights from the trip include training sessions with Nottingham Forest Academy coach John Cole and former EPL player and manager, Mickey Adams.
As well as playing and training, the players also have also attended a nutritional workshop with former professional and performance coach Mike Edwards and also sat in on a chat with former Nottingham Forest captain and European Cup winner, John McGovern.
"We have also watched Norwich City v Birmingham, and Manchester United v Galatasaray (Youth Champions League), with another two games to watch which include Coventry City v Blackburn and West Ham v Newcastle.
"It is very difficult to get into the full Wolves representative teams and the training squad offers players the opportunity to develop further with their football."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.