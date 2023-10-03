Damaging winds and heavy rain will impact the Illawarra, with hazardous surf already pounding the coast.
Three separate weather warnings have been issued for the region, with a thunderstorm predicted to hit western parts of the Illawarra from Wednesday afternoon bringing damaging winds and heavy rain.
On the coast, gale force wind and hazardous surf warnings have been issued.
"Northwesterly winds will continue to increase over southern NSW ahead of an approaching cold front and upper trough on Wednesday," the Bureau of Meteorology warning states.
"This system is expected to develop into a low pressure system over southern parts of the state during Wednesday, and will bring broader areas of severe weather to the southeast during Wednesday and Thursday."
Wind gusts in excess of 90km/h are expected to develop across the Illawarra and South Coast districts on Thursday morning.
People are urged to stay out of the water and avoid walking near surf-exposed areas. Rock fishers should avoid coastal rock platforms exposed to the ocean and seek a safe location that is sheltered from the surf.
