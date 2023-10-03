He leaves Port Kembla with a heavy heart, but Jordan Nikolovski says he's excited for his next Premier League chapter at Wollongong United.
The Macedonia Park club announced this week that they had poached the Zebras captain for next season. It's a signing that sends a warning shot to United's IPL rivals after missing finals in 2023.
Nikolovski, who has previous NPL NSW experience with the Wollongong Wolves, had a stint with IPL club Albion Park before spending the past three seasons at Port Kembla. The 24-year-old arrives in Berkeley with a reputation as a proven goal-scorer.
He will play under new United head coach Rob Jonovski in 2024, with the pair previously working together in at Wollongong Olympic and Kemblawarra.
"It's something new, something fresh which is always exciting, and I'm looking forward to a big season," Nikolovski told the Mercury.
"I have a pretty close relationship with 'Roger' so as soon as I had a call from him, I thought I'd have a word with the club. They're obviously a pretty decorated club with a lot of history and culture, so I was happy with what I heard. And I thought 'I need to make the call, let's go take that next step'.
"Leaving Port was definitely one of the hardest decisions that I've made in a while, but at the end of the day, sometimes you need to take a step out of your own shoes and just assess the situation. I've loved the club the last three years and they've been nothing but good to me.
"I made a lot of friends along the way too - and they'll stick with me. I've had nothing but congratulations from people, so it's bittersweet. But I've got to look to the future as well, and I'm looking forward to a successful season."
United have been active in the player market since the 2023 IPL season wrapped up in mid-September. Premiership-winning captain Danny Lazarevski and Evan Ball have both re-committed to the club, while they announced the addition of former Wolves player Nav Darjani on Wednesday.
The only sour note is that experienced defender Ben Brooks will miss their entire 2024 campaign due to injury. Despite that setback, Nikolovski is optimistic about United's prospects next year.
"Obviously every player's goal is semi-final football. But we're looking to win some kind of silverware and we're hoping for a strong year," he said.
"But for myself, if I'm scoring - which is going to be the main priority - and we're playing well, that will put us in a good position to win something next season."
