4 beds | 3 baths | 2 cars
With a focus on quality fixtures and a coastal Hamptons vibe, this Torrens title home has been custom-designed to perfection.
Bespoke built-in timber joinery and parquetry flooring are showcased throughout the home and a luxury outside space has been designed with a waterside lifestyle in mind.
The stylish Waterfront Marina precinct is footsteps away, with restaurants, shopping, bars and beautiful manicured social spaces close by.
The Shallows Coastal Reserve, Red Sands Beach, Bass Point Reserve are a walk away. The Killalea Regional Parklands with the pristine Farm Beach are a few minutes by car.
High ceilings with windows in the living and kitchen zones give extra light and make the space the heart of the home.
The beautiful timber parquetry flooring and built-in Lopi gas fireplace add style and sophistication. This zone flows onto the north-facing outdoor and undercover pergola which is more like a sunny outdoor room. It has a custom-made built-in gas barbecue and cosy outdoor log fireplace creating a lovely entertaining ambience. This private space has room for dining, and lounges and the grassed Astro turf area is surrounded by established gardens.
On the second level, bedrooms two and three enjoy lovely water views. The main suite is luxurious.
A custom espresso/cocktail bar is an absolute crowd favourite.
Meeting a Liveability Features Appraisal in conjunction with the CSIRO, the home has features to reduce home running costs, increase comfort and provide connection to a vibrant local community.
