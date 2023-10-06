The beautiful timber parquetry flooring and built-in Lopi gas fireplace add style and sophistication. This zone flows onto the north-facing outdoor and undercover pergola which is more like a sunny outdoor room. It has a custom-made built-in gas barbecue and cosy outdoor log fireplace creating a lovely entertaining ambience. This private space has room for dining, and lounges and the grassed Astro turf area is surrounded by established gardens.