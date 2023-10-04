Winning the Champions of Champions would be an immense achievement according to Woonona's Morgan Anderson, however they will not be focusing on anything but their opponent this weekend in Tahmoor.
The Sharks continued their season in Football NSW's knockout competition with a comprehensive 6-0 win against Georges River in the first round of the Champions of Champions.
The team were left heartbroken in the Illawarra Women's Premier League this season after claiming the league championship but falling short in the grand final against Shellharbour.
Following their win against Georges River, Nikita Woods said they 'not finished yet' this season with potential silverware still up for grabs.
The equation is simple. Win three more games and the Champions of Champions is theirs. But Sharks club captain Morgan Anderson said they would not be looking any further ahead that Tahmoor at this stage.
"I think it's pretty tricky playing against a side that you've never come across before because they're obviously from a different competition," she said.
"But we're very keen for the weekend."
She said the team were hungry to go all the way in the knockout competition.
"After the grand final loss we spoke about that playing Champions of Champions was a goal for us at the start of the season because it has been a long time since a Woonona team have been able to do it," Anderson added.
"So every game we're going into we hope to win and that's what we will be doing in this one as well. If we could finish the season winning Champions of Champions we would definitely be very pumped about it.
"Thirroul's over thirties women's are playing before us so it's just really good that we'll be able to have a couple of local teams playing in this type of competition. So hopefully people come out and watch and we get the win."
Kickoff for the match at Macedonia Park, Berkeley is 3pm in what will be a huge day of Champions of Champions football at the venue on Sunday, October 8.
Balgownie U14 male vs White City - 9am kickoff
Penrith vs UOW U14 female - 10:15am KO
Pitt Town FC vs Shellharbour U15 male - 11:30am KO
Thirroul O30 female vs Ropes Crossing - 1pm KO
Shellharbour U18 girls already through to semi-final with forfeit win
