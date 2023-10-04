Illawarra Folk Festival organisers increase ticket capacity for 2024

Some of the highlights on the lineup this year include the return of folk legends Andy Irvine and Ted Egan, Dallahan, Ryan Young and The Tannahill Weavers, Alana Wilkinson, Charm of Finches, Fiona Ross, Jessie Lloyd, Kerryn Fields, the Stiff Gins, Sue Ferrer Trio, Tuck Shop Ladies and Vardos, Darren Hanlon, Jarabi Band, Haystack Mountain Hermits, The Inadequates, plus the Coomba All-Stars at their first Illawarra Folk Festival.