Illawarra Folk Festival organisers increase ticket capacity for 2024

Quality and diversity ooze from the lineup for next year's Illawarra Folk Festival with a mix of talent from overseas, around Australia and locally.
The longstanding festival returns to Bulli Showground from January 19 to 21, with 87 acts to perform across six stages while organisers have boosted ticket numbers by an extra couple of hundred.
Expect traditional folk, indie, world, roots, Celtic, Balkan and bluegrass music, poetry, dance and comedy, as well as Folk School workshops.
"Last January we were returning after a COVID-enforced two-year break. We restricted attendance to 2000 tickets, which sold out before the festival started," Co-Artistic Director David De Santi.
"We have extended the 2024 festival to 2300 tickets, but with the amazing diversity of the line-up we expect to sell out again."
Some of the acts will head south to the family-friendly affair after appearing at Queensland's renowned Woodford Folk Festival.
Some of the highlights on the lineup this year include the return of folk legends Andy Irvine and Ted Egan, Dallahan, Ryan Young and The Tannahill Weavers, Alana Wilkinson, Charm of Finches, Fiona Ross, Jessie Lloyd, Kerryn Fields, the Stiff Gins, Sue Ferrer Trio, Tuck Shop Ladies and Vardos, Darren Hanlon, Jarabi Band, Haystack Mountain Hermits, The Inadequates, plus the Coomba All-Stars at their first Illawarra Folk Festival.
Early Bird Three-day Passes are $135, and available on the festival website until December 23. www.illawarrafolkfestival.com.au
INTERNATIONAL
Andy Irvine (Ire), Dallahan (UK), Ken Field's Hoot Band (USA), Ryan Young (Scot), The Alum Ridge Boys & Ashlee (US), The Tannahill Weavers (UK), Tom Lewis (Ire), Wallis Bird (Ire), Winter Wilson (UK); US folk contingent - Barbara Giamalvo, Eileen Kozloff, George and Georgia, Glen Gardner, Kathy Wieland, Mark Bishop Evans, Rik Palieri, Sweet Tony, The Dirty Stay Out Skifflers.
NATIONAL
Alana Wilkinson, Amaidi, Andie, Apolline, Black Joak Morris, Brendan Gallagher, Bush Music Club, Charm of Finches, Coomba All-Stars, Darren Hanlon, Enda Kenny, Fiona Ross, Geoffrey W Graham, Good Tunes, Gusto Gusto, Handsome Young Strangers, Haystack Mountain Hermits, Hot Apple Band, Jarabi Band, Jessie Lloyd, Jordan Ireland, Purple Awekestra, Kay Proudlove, Lizzie Flynn & TheRunaway Trains, Matt Joe Gow & Kerryn Fields, Maypole with Molly, Mickey & Michelle, Old Folk, Peter Mace Bush Poet, Pirritu, Stiff Gins, Sue Ferrers Trio, Sydney Scottish Fiddlers, Ted Egan, The Inadequates, The Water Runners, Tim Scanlan & Mana Okubo, Tuck Shop Ladies, Vardos, We Mavericks.
ILLAWARRA
1140 Street Band, Carefree Road Band, Circus WOW, Combined Union Choirs, Curious Rendition Orchestra, Dru Yoga, FiddleDance Band, Frankie & Albert, Gobsmacked, Illawarra Nature Story Songs, Junkyard Rascals, Kiama Shanty Club, Mally Moo's Music 4 Minis, Mark Ballesi and Russell Churcher, Maurie Mulheron, Mumung, Nick Rheinberger, Rheinberger & Wilson, Robyn Sykes, Saplings, Shanties and Worksongs, Singongo, Soul Flamenco Illawarra, Steampunk Vagabonds, Stonybroke, Story Beats, Sunday Morning Gospel, Super Kenny and Magnificent Manda, The Con Artists, The Grandkids, The Midnight Feast, The Morning Star, The Other Noonans, The Shield Maidens and the Celt, The Swingaleles, Tia Wilson, Tribal Jewels Dance Company.
