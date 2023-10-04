Albion Park men's hockey team still stand tall in the Illawarra South Coast region after their recent win grand final against Wests Illawarra in 2023 on the new blue turf at Unanderra.
The 5-1 win brought back memories of the intense rivalry between these two teams in the 1980s and early 1990s, brushing away the threat of University who had challenged them in the last 10 years. This year also brought an end to the domination of the Park women who finally conceded victory to the University team who slowly clawed their way in the finals and ambushed them in the grand final.
Park, Wests and University will forever remain the premier men's league teams in the Illawarra, way ahead of Fairy Meadow and Dapto, who have struggled in the last couple of years.
The big three have promising junior development programs that have unearthed exciting players, whereas Meadow and Dapto have lost ground in this area. It will take a long time to re-emerge from their glory days of the 1990s.
A sixth team is also needed in the competition's first grade to energise the league and bring it to a another level since the departure of the Highlands teams and Oak Flats two decades ago.
The Devils are a prime example of the team that were in a development stage a few years ago and now reached that level to challenge the top with the emergence of players in Tom Dolby, Tom Miotto, Sam Wrigth-Smith and Jack Rowe. That showed this year in reaching the grand final and off-loading University, who had previously faced the Park in numerous grand finals.
Park also emerged with renewed talent this year and heralded 15-year-old Justin Murray from Robertson, Darcey Kast, new penalty corner specialist Josh Mayo and Sydney player Christian Halyard in his second year with the Eagles.
University, who lost to Wests in the preliminary final, also showcased a number of promising players under the guidance of captain Callum Mackay, with Heath Ogilvie making a comeback to the local league after bidding farewell to his Sydney club Moorebank in the Sydney Premier League.
This year's decider will be etched in Illawarra hockey history with the rare appearance of current local Kookaburra Blake Govers, who masterminded the Eagles win, but also caused discontent among the rival clubs who were unhappy with Govers being allowed to play in just one game.
However, Govers was cleared to play by the state association and the local body in a recent ruling which allows current Australian players to play with no restrictions in the finals.
Kieren Govers, president of the Illawarra hockey body, said it was awesome for the local hockey community to witness a current Australian player play and was hoping the members get behind this with a positive attitude.
Unfortunately, this was not embraced.
The young Govers was booed in the first half after scoring two world class rocket-like drag flicks in the opening 10 minutes of the game, which put the Devils' defence on full alert. This was perhaps his best drag flicks in his career, travelling at nearly 150 kilometres per hour, and to have been witnessed at the Illawarra Hockey Centre was a great spectacle for the spectators.
"They were executed exactly how I wanted... (with) plenty of power," Govers said after the game.
"Maybe some terrible sideline comments gave me even more energy."
Park captain Jack Hayes, who played with Govers in his four appearances for the Kookaburras, was also not happy with the crowd's treatment.
"I'm not a fan of the booing," Hayes said. "I'm all for a sledge, but to boo a champ from our own association is pretty pathetic."
In defeat, outgoing Wests coach David Rieck said it was disappointing not to have faced the Park team they played all year, adding that both teams and the competition deserved that.
Rieck, who last won a premiership in 2006, was hoping for a win in his final year as the Devils coach, with the club celebrating its 50th club anniversary.
"You can't beat the Wests' control and resolve to get back into the game at 3-1 down. We created multiple chances but were just unable to convert," Rieck said.
Both Meadow and Dapto had setbacks going into this year's league and will have to be more resourceful if they are to challenge the big three. Meadow were without Kieren Govers, still recovering from a hip operation, and former Kiwi player Alex Shaw, who returned home.
"It was a reasonably successful season for Meadow," club captain Dean Nealon said.
"We had low expectations heading the season without Kieren and Alex, but the guys continued to get better as the season went on."
Dapto lost their former Kookaburra coach and player Simon Orchard who returned home to Newcastle. Orchard instilled a lot of knowledge to a new group of players which has now been transferred to new coach Zac Nyrhinen.
Luke Potter and goalkeeper Dylan Simmons have emerged as Dapto's new prospects in the team and will endeavour to improve the profile of the club which won their only premiership in 2002.
On the women's front, University stepped up at the right time to defeat the minor premiers Park 2-1 and regain the title they last won in 2020 in a shortened season due to COVID-19.
The team had been struggling all season with player availability but managed to field a full strength team in the final three games of the finals series, starting with the minor semi-final to beat Meadow 2-1. Then, the surprise 4-2 win over a more-fancied Wests, before finally knocking off the Park girls in the game that mattered most with great precision led by captain Maddi Rosser.
Park found it difficult to move on in the finals series with the departure of striker Kelsey Hughes to Austria on a hockey contract and captain Emma McLeish took over that role, emerging as the competition's top scorer.
The hockey circus now moves this weekend to the Hockey One national league where the Illawarra is well represented with seven men's players and three women players.
Local Kookaburras Flynn Ogilvie and Blake Govers lead the men's charge and are joined by Jack Hayes, Callum Mackay, Tom Miotto, Diane Richards and debutant goalkeeper Nathan Ackroyd. Hockeyroos Grace Stewart and Maddie Smith lead the local women's charge, accompanied by University debutant Miri Maroney.
