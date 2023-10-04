An auditor says Kiama council's management has made a "huge improvement" in fixing up its books, even as her most recent audit found the council had previously made "significant" breaches worthy of a report to the local government minister.
Lisa Berwick, director of financial audit services at the Audit Office of NSW, audited Kiama Municipal Council's 2021-22 financial statements and was unable to obtain sufficient evidence regarding the 2021-22 statements to verify assets of $349.8 million, nor $11.5 million of externally restricted cash.
In publicly available reports she noted that the council reported it had accessed externally restricted funds without ministerial approval, representing "significant" breaches that she would report to the state's local government minister.
ABC Illawarra has reported that a confidential report resulting from the same audit shows the council overstated its equity by $41 million, put the value of Blue Haven $49.1 million higher than it should have been, and counted some property investments twice.
But the audit found none of the inaccuracies were due to fraud, the ABC reported.
Ms Berwick told Kiama Municipal Council at September's ordinary meeting that management had done a "very good job of moving forward and improving the quality of the working papers and the evidence" since 2021.
Ms Berwick gave a disclaimer of opinion over nearly the entire financial report for 2020-21, meaning she could not form an opinion on the council's financial statements due to insufficient evidence for almost every balance provided.
Ms Berwick said issues from that year lingered and "when a disclaimer of opinion is issued over a set of accounts, it can take four to five years for that to wash through".
"It's not a five-minute exercise, things can't be fixed within a 12 to 18-month period when you come from that state," she said.
In her reports, Ms Berwick said she had taken into account events that took place after June 30, 2022, including the planned sale of Blue Haven and the council's work with the Office of Local Government following a performance improvement order.
"In terms of moving forward, I can confidently say that management is doing that, we're working with management, it's just going to take some time," Ms Berwick told councillors in September.
On Wednesday, Kiama mayor Neil Reilly declined to comment on the contents of the confidential report, but said the council had worked "extremely hard to correct things" and would continue to improve its situation.
"We have probably the best financial team of any council in NSW," Cr Reilly said.
At September's meeting, Kiama council chief executive officer Jane Stroud said it had taken two years of hard work, forensic scrutiny, expert help and the creation of a dedicated team and committee just to close off 2020-21, let alone the following year.
She said the council had a "bumpy road" ahead for a number of years, but would ultimately overcome its challenges.
Ms Stroud said on Wednesday that the council had been honest, open and diligent in its reporting.
The council's financial statements and the publicly available auditor reports are open for comment until October 25 via the council's website.
