Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Kiama council made 'significant' breaches, but improved: auditor

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated October 5 2023 - 9:28am, first published October 4 2023 - 5:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kiama mayor Neil Reilly and the council's chief executive officer Jane Stroud, pictured in 2022. Picture by Robert Peet
Kiama mayor Neil Reilly and the council's chief executive officer Jane Stroud, pictured in 2022. Picture by Robert Peet

An auditor says Kiama Municipal Council's management has made a "huge improvement" in fixing up its books, even as her most recent audit found the council had previously made "significant" breaches worthy of a report to the local government minister.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.