Push to start Illawarra women's rugby competition gathering steam

There were broken hearts aplenty when the mooted Illawarra women's rugby competition fell by the wayside this past season.
But moves are afoot to hopefully get one up and running as early as 2024.
NSW Rugby's Illawarra development officer Shaun McCreedy and Illawarra District Rugby Union's women's director Dani Hill said as much to the Mercury on Wednesday.
The duo were at Vikings Oval in Wollongong to run the Her Sport Her Way rugby clinic.
"Women's rugby is probably the fastest growing women's sport at the moment, and this is a good catchment area for women. We are just showing them what rugby is and trying to engage them with the clubs locally and within the state itself," McCreedy said.
"I'm involved in trying to help grow the game down here and get established competitions locally down here. That's something I'll be working hard on over the summer and going into next season in a bid to establish competitions here.
"We want girls to play our sport. This clinic gives girls a taste of rugby and lets them know that we're trying to get competitions up and running here and then hopefully trying to then funnel [the girls] back into club rugby down here."
Hill said everyone was working hard to rebuild the women's game with the hope of running a competition next year.
She added a Summer Sevens women's competition was slated to be held on Friday nights from October 27.
"At this stage we have Avondale, Campbelltown and Uni definitely competing and we are every hopeful that Shoalhaven will also participate," Hill said.
"The idea is that each club can hold a gala type night where games will be played and they can showcase women's rugby and encourage and enlist more girls to play.
"We are doing everything we can in our power to get a competition up and running from next year. We want our girls to be able to play here and not have to travel to Sydney to play competitively."
Meantime, Port Kembla teenager Zoe Hurst was one of the 30 plus girls who took part in the Her Sport Her Way clinic.
The Illawarra Sports High School student, who won the under 14s rugby league competition with the Wests Devils this year, was trying out rugby union for the first time.
"I've never played union before. This was a good opportunity to learn the basics on how to play and the rules and stuff like that," the 14-year-old said.
"Next year our school will be playing union instead of league so I thought this would be a good way for me to learn about the game so I can be ready to play against other teams next year.
"I'm enjoying the day. I've learned so much. It's been especially good getting coached by rep players and experienced players."
McCreedy added Her Sport, Her Way was a program that NSW Rugby was rolling out across the state.
"It's just about engaging women in sport and giving them a taste of rugby," he said.
"This morning was more about skills and the fundamentals of the game while in the afternoon there will be a health and wellbeing workshop."
