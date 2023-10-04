Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Steelers Club to host inclusive event to stamp out bullying

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
October 4 2023 - 3:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack Khan (aka Jackaranda) is organising an inclusive event to stamp out bullying. Picture from Facebook
Jack Khan (aka Jackaranda) is organising an inclusive event to stamp out bullying. Picture from Facebook

The Wollongong Steelers Club will host an inclusive cabaret-style charity event on Saturday to help stamp out bullying.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.