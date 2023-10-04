Steelers Club to host inclusive event to stamp out bullying

The Wollongong Steelers Club will host an inclusive cabaret-style charity event on Saturday to help stamp out bullying.
Organised by teenage drag artist Jack Khan (aka Jackaranda), the evening will include guest speakers, musicians, entertainers and dancers - all banding together to raise awareness and informaion about bullying.
Proceeds from the evening will go to the Wollongong mental health organization 'One Door Mental Health'.
"Along with some fabulous entertainment, there will also be a raffle and show bags for sale for $10 on the night with some fantastic prizes donated by our community, there is a bar at the venue and food is available downstairs at the Steelers Club," organisers said.
"This will be the fourth year this show has taken place and it promises to be more entertaining, informative, and colourful than ever."
The lineup includes performers and guest speakers like: First Nation's singer-songwriter Aimee Hannan, Member For Cunningham Alison Byrnes, indie musician Anthony Snape, singer Cheryl Radburn, musician Ciaran Gribbin, singer-songwriter Collette, a dance performance by The Project by Bony Austin, Wollongong Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery, Josef Garrington, entertainer Joseph McGrail-Bateup, opera singer and pianist Kate Wilmot, Lindsay McDougall, musician Paul Beard, entertainer Scott Radburn, actor Simon Fisher-Becker, plus drag artists Cherry Ripe, Lauren Order, Magnus Opium, Roxee Horror.
Jackaranda Says No to Bullying 2023, Scarletts inside the Wollongong Steelers Club, Saturday October 7, 7pm to 10pm.
Tickets start at $20 through Humanitix.
