Clayton David Love to spend nearly a decade behind bars for Albion Park opal heist

By Connor Pearce
October 4 2023 - 4:53pm
Police used recorded phone calls while Clayton Love was in jail to unravel the heist involving half a million dollar's worth of opals, some pictured here. Picture NSW Police Force
Police used recorded phone calls while Clayton Love was in jail to unravel the heist involving half a million dollar's worth of opals, some pictured here. Picture NSW Police Force

One of the masterminds behind a "brutal" heist of $500,000 worth of opals from a former opal miner's home in Albion Park Rail will spend up to nine years behind bars.

Local News

