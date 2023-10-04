Wollongong man to go to trial for child sex offences

A jury of 12 will decide whether a Wollongong man is guilty of raping a child known to him.
The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, confirmed pleas of not guilty to eight charges in Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday, October 4.
These charges include:
Two charges of sexual intercourse with child under 10 years of age were withdrawn.
The case will next be heard in Wollongong District Court on October 31.
The man remains on bail.
