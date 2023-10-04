David Parr has seen the Wollongong city blocks between Crown Street and Burelli Street change a lot in his 83 years, but they are about to begin their largest transformation ever.
The former City Diggers club president and lifetime member remembers when in the "good" and "kind" years of the late 50s and 60s, the club on the corner of Burelli and Church streets was the hub of the rapidly growing city.
"As a young fellow running around, enjoying life in Wollongong, along with the Illawarra leagues club [City Diggers] was the most popular venue for meeting people," he said.
Mr Parr got his first job working as a Christmas casual at clothing store Lancers in the mid 1950s.
Next door was the Commercial Hotel, the beating heart of the young city that was emerging.
However change was coming to what was then a large country town, and in 1960 the owner of Lancers, Waldo Lance sold his building at 169 Crown Street to David Jones, which also purchased the Commercial Hotel.
The national brand not only absorbed the footprint of the existing buildings, but the staff itself, and Mr Parr was taken up to Sydney for a senior management course as the department store knocked down the former site and rebuilt the gleaming white tiled multi-level store on the corner of Church and Crown streets.
Once complete, the ground floor became the home of gourmet food in Wollongong, bringing an array of exotic products as the city's palate matured. On the floors above, the latest fashions from Sydney and Melbourne and around the globe, with Mr Parr selecting the threads that would clothe locals as a buying executive.
Mr Parr remembers the shopping mecca would come alive in the festive season, as the five permanent window dressers decorated the street-level displays.
"In those days, David Jones employed over 200 buying and selling staff," Mr Parr recalled.
But as buying and socialising habits changed and more people moved to the outer suburbs of the expanding Illawarra, the centrality of the city square diminished. Mr Parr himself moved to oversee the Warrawong David Jones, before retiring and coming back to his old stomping ground as President of the City Diggers and overseeing its "courtship" of the Wollongong Golf Club, before the two clubs merged in 2020.
The next stage of the transformation of the site was revealed in the Mercury last week, with the City Diggers site, along with the former David Jones building and carpark to be demolished and rebuilt as a five star hotel and commercial office building. City Diggers will remain on the corner of Burelli and Church streets, with the club facilities on the ground floor below a five storey motel operated by the amalgamated club.
Once planning approvals are secured, the rebuilding of the club site will be a priority for the consortium, Angelo Di Martino, lead architect for The Globe project said.
"Stage one is to rebuild the Diggers Club and the motel," he said.
The three existing sites would be demolished together, and as the City Diggers was rebuilt, a six-level underground carpark providing 597 spaces for all the buildings would be built, topped with a flat temporary surface stretching up to Crown Street.
To manage the impact of construction on nearby shops and prevent hoarding being around the site until final completion, the consortium suggest using the footprint of the office tower and hotel as a space for pop-ups and short term activations.
"We will be proposing that the carpark could be leased as parking for the city, and on that podium you could have pop-up kiosks, containers," Mr Di Martino said.
"If it was a period of 12 months or more from when stage one was finished and stage two will start, we don't want to leave a hole in the ground."
Once complete, the consortium hopes to drive life back into the centre of town and return the vibrancy that Mr Parr remembers from his youth, without losing the vital social and remembrance function that is at the core of what City Diggers provides now.
