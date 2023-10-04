Illawarra Mercury
Disaster assistance on offer for victims of Coolagolite fire in Bega, South Coast

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
October 5 2023 - 6:48am
Disaster assistance is now on offer to help victims of the South Coast fire that destroyed three homes so far.

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

