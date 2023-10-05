The Mercury in 1954: Drunk learner-driver pays the price

A learner driver admitted he was "a fool" for going on a driving lesson after knocking back quite a few beers.
By the way, the licenced driver in the passenger seat was also drunk.
The learner was Sydney man William Frederick Parkes, who appeared in Wollongong court charged with drink-driving.
Senior Constable Cavanaugh said he found the car on Lawrence Hargrave Drive, Clifton, wedged up against the kerb.
Parkes was behind the wheel revving the engine as if to get it over the kerb.
When asked if he was driving, Parkes told Const Cavanaugh "what's that got to do with you?".
When the officer asked how much he'd had to drink, Parkes replied "that's my business", before admitting to have been drinking all day.
"A bloke is a fool to drink like this," Cavanaugh claimed Parkes told him.
The court fined Parkes 20 pounds.
