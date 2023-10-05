A bird's eye view of Dragons matches could be available for residents of a proposed 13-storey residential tower.
It would also potentially restrict any views from the Salt serviced apartments to the west on Stewart Street, and the Sage Hotel directly south on Harbour Street.
Plans for the tower - on the corner of Stewart and Harbour streets - have been lodged with Wollongong City Council.
Those documents outline plans for a mixed-use development, with commercial space on the ground floor topped by 27 units spread across the remaining floors.
The apartments will come in a range of sizes; four with one-bedroom, nine with two beds and 12 three-bedrooms.
Read more: Bold CBD plans from City Diggers
The top two floors will be taken up by a pair of four-bedroom apartments.
Two levels of basement car parking are proposed for residents, with 35 car parking bays, two motorbike parking spots and 16 bicycle spaces, while ground floor parking will be available for the commercial spaces.
"The development site is strategically located within the Wollongong City Centre in proximity to day-to-day services and amenities," the application's statement of environmental effects said.
"The design seeks to elevate the built form at this location with a high-quality retail tenancy at the ground floor contributing towards the activation of Harbour Street and Stewart Street."
Read more: Plans for 1,000 homes in Warrawong
Construction of the tower will be across two lots on Stewart Street, requiring the demolition of two houses.
Despite the fact the building will be larger than either the neighbouring Sage or the serviced apartments, the application claims it has taken into account any impact on their views.
"The proposed building has not maximised its allowable envelope to the west and south, notably to the western boundary, in order to maintain light and views to the neighbouring development," it stated.
"While there will be varying degrees of view loss experienced by development to the west and south, the extent of impact is considered reasonable."
The application added that any potential water views were already obstructed by WIN Stadium.
However, there are issues with building separation to the neighbouring buildings. The Wollongong Local Environment Plan states habitable parts of the tower needed to be at least 16 metres from the serviced apartments and 20 metres from the Sage Hotel.
The space between the tower and the serviced apartments is between 9.81 metres and 12.53 metres.
A request to overlook that non-compliance has been sought.
There is also a slight problem with the building height; at its tallest point it is 50.7 metres tall, which exceeds the allowed 48-metre height.
An exemption for that has also been requested.
A traffic study suggested the development would generate around 12 vehicle movements during peak periods.
"When compared to the existing/approved uses of the site, the proposal is expected to result in a net increase of 10 vehicle trips during the weekday morning and afternoon peak periods," the study said.
"The proposed net increase in traffic is minimal and will not result in any unacceptable traffic implications to the surrounding road network."
The development application is on public exhibition until October 19.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.