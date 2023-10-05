An Illawarra man has pleaded guilty to subjecting his then partner to a period of violent and degrading behaviour including allegedly urinating on the woman after she locked herself in her car to get away from him.
Dean Michael Tuohy, 27, fronted Wollongong Local Court from jail on Wednesday October 4, when he entered guilty pleas to eight domestic violence offences relating to his former partner.
Another eight domestic violence charges were withdrawn.
Tendered court documents state that Tuohy and the woman began a relationship in late July 2022.
Less than a week later, Tuohy began his pattern of degrading language and threats of violence.
On one occasion Tuohy doused the woman with cider before grabbing her around the throat, momentarily causing her to black out and causing the woman to think she was going to die.
While this was occurring, Tuohy screamed at the woman.
"What the f--- is wrong with you?
"You deserved it."
As the woman began to panic, Tuohy let go and apologised.
"Sorry, you're making me go mental over you, you're doing this to me," he said.
On another occasion Tuohy lunged at the woman while she was driving on the M1, terrifying her during the drive.
Tuohy yelled at her, using foul and degrading language and threatening to "bash" her.
Passing the Shellharbour Junction exit, the woman was able to dial triple zero on her phone while it was in her lap, and the operator could hear Tuohy yelling at her to not pull over, before the woman ended the call.
The pair stopped in Wollongong before heading to Warrawong for Tuohy to purchase methylamphetamines.
Going through Primbee, Tuohy punched the woman while she was driving and swore at her, using humiliating language, while also threatening to kill her if she stopped driving.
At one point, the woman pulled over, and got out of the car, walking into oncoming traffic with Tuohy grabbing her and pulling her back towards the car. A passing driver saw what was happening and called triple zero.
Tuohy was served an apprehended domestic violence order in September but his abuse did not stop and escalated as he became paranoid about being arrested.
On February 9, 2023, Tuohy was arrested at Wollongong police station.
After entering his guilty pleas, a date will be set for Tuohy's sentence in Wollongong District Court in late October.
