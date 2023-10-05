Illawarra Mercury
This Illawarra home has had a nearly million dollar price drop

October 5 2023 - 5:19pm
It's a property that has it all, from fantastic ocean views through to multiple living areas - and its own seperate two-bedroom apartment. And now this Austinmer home has also had a million dollar price drop.

