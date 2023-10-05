This Illawarra home has had a nearly million dollar price drop

It's a property that has it all, from fantastic ocean views through to multiple living areas - and its own seperate two-bedroom apartment. And now this Austinmer home has also had a million dollar price drop.
The luxury home has been on-and-off the market for the past year-and-a-half and been listed for sale with different agents.
It was initially listed in April 2022 with a $4.9 million price guide. Later that year its dropped to $4.5 million and the new selling agent, Nathan Berlyn from Knight Frank Sydney said they were now encouraging offers above $4 million.
It's not always the most expensive houses that have the coolest features.
And that was seen in the sale of a Bulli home that came with it own skate park.
The three-bedroom home sold for $1.75 million at auction, with the skate park in the backyard complete with two skate ramps a key selling point for the buyer.
"The buyers definitely want to retain it for their children," selling agent, Danny Peterson from Molenaar and McNeice said.
For those looking to get into the market the news that land formerly owned by Wollongong City Council and which has the potential for 260 housing blocks at Spring Hill in the West Dapto area has been listed for sale is welcome relief.
There is already strong interest from developers in the large parcel of land with local, national and international developers are reportedly lining up to buy.
Those looking to rent meanwhile are facing more tough times, especially those in Warilla and Port Kembla.
Warilla has taken on the unwelcome title of being one of the top areas for "rental pain" across NSW, according to a new national report outlining spiralling costs for people who rent.
Renters in Warilla can expect to be paying 43 per cent of their income on their rent, bringing it in at number 11 in NSW for "rental pain", according to a new report from property data company Suburbtrends.
Meanwhile, in the Port Kembla and Warrawong areas the average renter is now having to spend 41 per cent of their income on rent.
