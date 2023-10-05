Thirroul community forum on wind farm hits capacity as hundreds register to attend

Registrations for the first of two new community forum sessions to help residents learn more about the Illawarra Offshore Wind Zone has reached capacity, after strong interest from northern suburbs residents.
A couple of hundred people have signed up to go to the forum at Thirroul Community Centre, which will now also be available online for those unable to attend in person.
The event has been set up by Cunningham MP Alison Byrnes following feedback from the official government consultation that residents wanted to listen to more information from experts.
It will run between 1pm and 5pm, with a panel discussion and a Q&A session for residents.
The panel includes actress and Hi Neighbour founding director Yael Stone, South Coast Labour Council secretary Arthur Rorris, UOW Vice Chancellor's Research Fellow Dr Jodi Edwards, UOW Energy Futures Network's Ty Christopher and UOW student Ellen Couch.
Another session, with the same panel, will be held on Wednesday, October 11, at the University of Wollongong between 4pm and 8pm.
The two extra public sessions are being held in the lead-up to the end of the consultation period on October 16, after six public community information sessions were held at locations across the Illawarra.
