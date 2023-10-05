Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Thirroul community forum on wind farm hits capacity as hundreds register to attend

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
October 5 2023 - 1:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cunningham MP Alison Byrnes, pictured in Wollongong earlier this year, has set up the consultation sessions to allow more residents to engage with the wind zone proposal
Cunningham MP Alison Byrnes, pictured in Wollongong earlier this year, has set up the consultation sessions to allow more residents to engage with the wind zone proposal

Registrations for the first of two new community forum sessions to help residents learn more about the Illawarra Offshore Wind Zone has reached capacity, after strong interest from northern suburbs residents.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.