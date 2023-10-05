Bellambi will be the first station in the state to have new technology installed at its level crossing to close the rail gaps.
Usually a level crossing is made of bitumen or pavement at the level of the rails, but the gap in the rails can make for a bumpy trip for pedestrians.
Being installed this weekend at the level crossing during track work is a series of hard-wearing rubber panels - called VeloSTRAIL - that sit on the edge of the rails and close that gap for pedestrians but also makes way for trains travelling across it.
The technology has been installed at more than 1000 sites across the world, including Australia, New Zealand the United States and Europe.
However, the Bellambi installation will be the first time it has been used in NSW.
The rubber panels were tested along rail lines at Coledale and Albion Park to ensure it did not affect train operations and the network.
The panels will be installed as part of a three-month trial, with the Bellambi community invited to provide feedback.
"At some stations, such as Bellambi, a level crossing forms part of the access path, and by closing the gap between the track rails and the pedestrian surface, we can begin to close the accessibility gap even further for more commuters," said Transport Minister Jo Heylin.
"If this trial is successful, VeloSTRAIL will be rolled out to more stations across the state to help us achieve our goal for all NSW train stations to be compliant with the requirements of the Disability Standards for accessible public transport."
The installation will be carried out at Bellambi this weekend with a single-lane road closure of Bellambi Lane taking place between 6pm on Friday and 4am Saturday.
From Saturday at 4am to Monday at 4am Bellambi Lane will be closed in both directions.
This weekend has been chosen as the installation date because the South Coast line will be closed to allow work to be carried out as part of the government's Rail Repair Plan.
The maintenance program was one of the recommendations of the Sydney Train Review, which found the rail network had been "fragile" for the last five years.
This weekend there will be 865 workers removing 18 high-priority defects, completing electrical inspections and repairing 42 kilometres of track across the T4 Illawarra and South Coast line.
Buses will replace trains between Dapto and Central and between Port Kembla and Wollongong.
Buses will not stop at Wolli Creek - commuters wishing to access the airport lines will need to catch a train from Central.
