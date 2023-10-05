Tim McLaren has been recognised for his significant contribution to rowing after it was revealed he will be inducted into the Sport Australia Hall of Fame.
McLaren - who is a long-time Bulli Surf Life Saving Club member - was among seven athletes announced on Wednesday who will be given the prestigious acknowledgement.
McLaren will be joined by the likes of NRL great Jonathan Thurston, Olympic aerial skiing champion Lydia Lassila and Socceroos legend Tim Cahill when the induction takes place later this month. The Sport Australia Hall of Fame is the nation's most prestigious sporting organisation and recognises an individual's outstanding accomplishments and contribution to sport.
McLaren took up rowing in his mid-20s and his commitment to rowing has spanned more than four decades as a competitor, coach and educator. A multiple national champion, his career highlights included securing silver in the quad sculls at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympic Games.
McLaren's coaching journey began in the early 1990s and he went on to guide athletes to glory on the world's biggest stage. He mentored the double sculls gold-medal winning Australian combination of Peter Antonie and Stephen Hawkins at the 1992 Barcelona Games.
Since then, he has continued to have a major impact on rowing not only in Australia, but with stints in a variety of roles in countries including the USA and China.
Despite being a giant of the sport, McLaren said he was shocked to get the call about being inducted from Sport Australia Hall of Fame chairman John Bertrand.
"I thought he might have been calling because I'm often a reference for some of my athletes going for jobs or doing something impressive, so it was a surprise for me," the 67-year-old said.
"I was very surprised in fact. It's nice, and of course you feel a little under-qualified in a group of such famous names."
McLaren will be inducted in the hall of fame alongside Thurston, Lasilla, Cahill, Australian rowing icon Kim Brennan, trail-blazing Indigenous athlete Nova Peris and three-time Paralympic gold medallist Kurt Fearnley at a ceremony in Sydney on October 16.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.