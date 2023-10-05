Illawarra Mercurysport
Home/Sport/Hawks

NBL 2024: Illawarra Hawks captains learning the art of letting go

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated October 5 2023 - 6:09pm, first published 3:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'There's others on the court now': Hawks captains learning the art of letting go
'There's others on the court now': Hawks captains learning the art of letting go

You won't find a more selfless player than Hawks skipper Sam Froling, so it's surprising to hear he copped a polite verbal from one of the club's new arrivals early on in the preseason.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from AFL
More from sports
Old mates get set to relive the rollercoaster ride that was Fairy Meadow FC
The Fairy Meadow United first-grade team pose for a photo in 1977.
The event will be held at the Fraternity Club on November 4.
Joshua Bartlett
No comments
Illawarra cricket rep side ready for Watson Shield challenge
Keira all-rounder Joshua Garnero is the captain of Illawarra's under 17 representative cricket side contesting the U17 Inter-Association Watson Shield. Picture supplied
Illawarra start their Watson Shield campaign against Blacktown at Keira Oval
Agron Latifi
No comments
Tim McLaren to be elevated into Sport Australia Hall of Fame
Experienced rowing coach Tim McLaren has been inducted into the Sporting Australia Hall of Fame. Picture - Supplied
He will be joined by the likes of Jonathan Thurston and Lydia Lassila.
Joshua Bartlett
No comments
More from Hawks Nest
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.