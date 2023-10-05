Wollongong's Brendan Dowler to be inducted into Basketball NSW Hall of Fame

Illawarra Mercurysport
Wollongong's Brendan Dowler humbled to be inducted into Basketball NSW Hall of Fame

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated October 5 2023 - 3:18pm, first published 1:20pm
Wollongong Roller Hawks head coach Brendan Dowler will be inducted into the Basketball NSW Hall of Fame. Picture by Anna Warr
Wollongong Roller Hawks head coach Brendan Dowler will be inducted into the Basketball NSW Hall of Fame. Picture by Anna Warr

Brendan Dowler admits he felt "surprised" and "humbled" after finding out that he is set to be added to NSW basketball royalty.

