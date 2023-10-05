Wollongong's Brendan Dowler to be inducted into Basketball NSW Hall of Fame

"I had a tumour in my spinal cord when I was 25, and that's why I used a wheelchair from that point on, and I wanted to stay fit so I tried a few things, like tennis and track. But basketball is the one that I enjoyed the most. It was fun and I enjoyed the team environment, I enjoyed having teammates and that camaraderie. You're sharing those highs and lows, which is one of the great things about team sport.