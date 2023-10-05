Illawarra Mercurysport
Illawarra's teen Wallaroo Caitlyn Halse gunning for more Australian honours

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated October 6 2023 - 10:47am, first published 10:02am
Illawarra rugby teen sensation Caitlyn Halse was one of the coaches at the Her Sport Her Way rugby clinic at Vikings Oval in Wollongong on Wednesday, October 4.
Teenage rugby sensation Caitlyn Halse is living the dream.

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

Illawarra's teen Wallaroo gunning for more national honours
The talented teen's next goal is to represent the Australian U18 girls rugby side in New Zealand
