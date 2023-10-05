Illawarra's teen Wallaroo gunning for more national honours

Teenage rugby sensation Caitlyn Halse is living the dream.
Earlier this year the Illawarra representative star was included in the 32-player Wallaroos squad for Australia's May 20 Test against Fijiana in Sydney.
The now 17-year-old did not get on the field but the experience has her excited about breaking into Wollongong-based Wallaroos coach Jay Tregonning's team on a permanent basis in the not too distant future.
Tregonning is a big fan of the Picton teenager who lit up the Super W Rugby competition playing for the Waratahs this year.
But it was at a Super W trial match at Vikings Oval in Wollongong on March 11 this year that Halse first made Tregonning sit-up and take notice.
Earlier this week Halse returned to Vikings Oval to help run the Her Sport Her Way rugby clinic.
While there she spoke to the Mercury about "her incredible year" to date and how she still had a lot left to achieve.
"It has been a great year," she said.
"Obviously it was very exciting for me. I made the Wallaroos squad and took part in my first camp. It was a fantastic experience.
"It was all about learning and getting experience on a higher level. I had all the older girls help me out and used their experience to help my game. It was great, I want to experience it again."
Halse missed selection for the Wallaroos squad which contested the recent O'Reilly Cup and is set to play in upcoming WXV matches against England (October 20), France (October 28) and Wales (November 3).
But the confident teenager is hopeful that through hard work she will get another opportunity to represent Australia.
"It's definitely my goal to hopefully one day get to put on a gold jersey and represent my country. That would be ideal," she said.
"I just need to keep training hard and develop my skills and hopefully I get another opportunity."
In the meantime Halse, who played her junior rugby for Camden in the Illawarra rugby competition, will soon start training with the NSW Sevens academy in the hope of making the Australian U18's team to tour New Zealand in December.
"That's my first goal. I'd love to make that squad and then think about getting back in the Wallaroos squad," she said.
"I've always had a dream to play Aussie Sevens in the Commonwealth Games or Olympics. When I was younger I didn't know too much about [rugby] 15s, it wasn't on my radar back then but now that I've had a taste I definitely have a dream to play for my country.
"In saying that I still have a goal to represent Australia in Sevens at the 2026 Commonwealth Games."
