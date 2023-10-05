Illawarra cricket rep side ready for Watson Shield challenge

Illawarra Mercurysport
Illawarra's U17 cricket side bracing for Watson Shield challenge

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
October 5 2023 - 4:02pm
Keira all-rounder Joshua Garnero is the captain of Illawarra's under 17 representative cricket side contesting the U17 Inter-Association Watson Shield. Picture supplied
Keira all-rounder Joshua Garnero is the captain of Illawarra's under 17 representative cricket side contesting the U17 Inter-Association Watson Shield. Picture supplied

Illawarra's under 17 representative cricket side will start its campaign to win a third Watson Shield this Sunday when the team battles Blacktown at Keira Oval.

