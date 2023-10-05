Illawarra cricket rep side ready for Watson Shield challenge

Illawarra's under 17 representative cricket side will start its campaign to win a third Watson Shield this Sunday when the team battles Blacktown at Keira Oval.
Illawarra previously won the Watson Shield when it was an U16 competition in 1987-88 and 1996-97.
This is the first season Illawarra has entered the competition since it became an U17 competition as part of the CNSW Youth Championships.
The team will play seven 50 over matches against various Sydney associations including Sutherland, Eastern Suburbs, Bankstown and Fairfield.
The players will play on top Sydney grounds including Trumper Park Oval in Paddington and Glen McGrath Oval at Sutherland.
Illawarra has named a 19 man squad to be captained by Keira all-rounder Joshua Garnero.
Team assistant coach Mark Johnston said the large squad was due to a number of players having commitments with the Illawarra U16s in their Inter-Association competition.
He added the younger players in the squad will gain valuable experience that will build the strength and depth of the squad for future seasons.
Will Badger is the team coach, with Matt Davidson the manager of the Illawarra U17 side.
Cricket Illawarra U17 squad for NSW Youth Championships Watson Shield 2023/24:
