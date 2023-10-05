A Horsley man who attempted to fix his mobile phone by prying it open was lucky to escape uninjured after it exploded.
When firefighters received the triple-0 call for help it was reported as 'house alight', with two truckloads of scrambled to the Denham Drive house at 8.52am on Tuesday, October 3.
"He was having problems with his phone and decided to pry it open and he accidentally pried apart the battery," Fire and Rescue NSW Inspector Greg Purvis said.
"It put out all this toxic smoke and he threw it out the window."
The following day in Sydney, October 4, a lithium-ion battery in an e-bike exploded in a Sydney hostel, with the moment captured in dramatic CCTV footage.
The incidents prompted the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) to issue a warning on Thursday that lithium-ion batteries can be highly flammable.
The batteries have caused fires and explosions, leading to property damage and serious injuries. At least one Australian fatality has been reportedly caused by a lithium-ion battery fire.
Lithium-ion batteries are contained in many common household items - including most mobile phones, laptops, tablets, e-scooters, e-bikes and power tools - and they can cause deadly fires, the ACCC warned.
Batteries can overheat or explode if they are used, charged or disposed of incorrectly or if they are damaged, and fires caused by the batteries can be dangerous and difficult to extinguish.
"We are concerned by increasing reports of lithium-ion battery fires resulting in property damage and serious injuries, including burns, chemical exposure and smoke inhalation," ACCC deputy chair Catriona Lowe said.
Inspector Purvis said the exploding mobile phone in Horsley did ignite into flames, but no damage was done to the house.
"Do not try to pull apart batteries on your phone because you can short it out and start a fire," he said.
