The similarities are striking, but Illawarra captain Sam Froling believes emerging star Lachlan Olbrich is well ahead of where he was when he arrived in Wollongong as a teenager.
It's a fair wrap given Froling is heading into fifth NBL season as one of the league's premier big men at just 23 years of age. Much like Olbrich, Froling arrived in Wollongong on the back of freshman campaign with Creighton University that had him in demand across the league.
He opted to link with a rebuilding Hawks over others in search of greater opportunities on the floor as a teenager. Olbrich has walked a similar path after averaging 11 points and six rebounds with UC Riverside last year.
The Adelaide native announced himself as an NBA Draft prospect with a stand-out showing at the NBL Blitz, with Froling beyond impressed with the 19-year-old's attributes through countless hours on the floor.
"I'd say he's a little more athletic than I am the way he's come in and torn it up, especially in the preseason," Froling said.
"It's a learning curve going from that junior to senior level. My first year it probably took me until the second half of that season to really start to work it out.
"I obviously got hurt as well, but I think he's probably a bit more advanced and a bit more ready than I was straight away.
"For him it's just the start of what's going to be a great career and hopefully he goes on to bigger and better things."
While Olbrich may have turned some notable heads prior to season tip-off, Froling said Hawks fans may need to temper their expectations as the teenager comes to grips with the realities of a pro league.
"Lachy's is a super talent, he's going to be a great player into the future, but he's also a 19-year-old kid," Froling said.
"It's his first taste of professional basketball, he's going to have his nights where he's unbelievable and he's going have nights where he struggles a bit.
"In my second year with Goorj (Brian Goorjian) Bairstow got hurt and I got thrown into the fire and and I had to learn really quick. For him with this line-up, he's going to have plenty of opportunity to learn.
He's going to be a huge piece for us this year and anything I can do to help him, I've been trying. The more he plays, the better and better he'll get."
Olbrich didn't get on the scoresheet in last week's loss to the Kings, though he did manage eight rebounds and an assist as part of a line-up that turned the tide toward and ultimately unsuccessful comeback.
Coach Jacob Jackomas said it's the type of off-ball contributions he's looking to extract from his young star. It's not his only juggling act on that score, with Next Star AJ Johnson heading into Saturday's clash with Phoenix looking to log his first NBL minutes.
While there'll no doubt be plenty of fans clamouring to see the young duo on the floor, Jackomas said it will be a "slow grind" with both over an entire NBL campaign.
"Lachy did have a great Blitz and he did have a great game [last week]," Jackomas said.
"He had eight rebounds, he did some great off-ball things, he just didn't score. If Sam's got a guy breathing down his neck, that makes him better.
"It's the same with AJ and the good thing is we haven't had any problem with him through the process. He did miss four weeks of practice.
"He showed some toughness at the Blitz, he showed some commitment to his game and now he's showing another type of commitment.
"You hear about some of these other teams [with Next Stars] and what's going on, and the demands that have been put on, he's not doing that to us.
"He's happy being being coached hard and and after the game [last week] he's had his best two days' practice by far. He's just out of his [prescribed] recovery process for his face now so he's able to be confident and free on the floor."
