The most up-to-date information on fires will always be on the Hazards Near Me app, but you can follow your local brigade on Facebook.
Follow Illawarra Sutherland RFS here, then find your local brigade below (they're listed alphabetically) and follow them for more information.
The following brigades do not have Facebook pages:
The NSW Rural Fire Service is the lead combat agency for bushfires in the state, it's the world's largest volunteer fire service with more than 72,000 members.
The RFS works closely with other agencies to respond to a range of emergencies including structure fires, motor vehicle accidents and storms.
