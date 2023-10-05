"To hell with that!"
That was Justin Tatum's blunt response when people dared ask if he'd be taking his foot off the gas when coaching against his son Jayson - even as he chased an elusive state championship as a senior at Chaminade High School in 2016.
It was also Tatum Senior's fourth year at the helm of Chaminade's fiercest cross-city rival, Christian Brothers College, all four of them seeing him come up against his son in a rivalry that brought plenty of buzz to the city of St. Louis.
When they met on the path to the final four in now NBA megastar Jayson's senior year, only one of them was going to go home happy... and neither was about to back down.
"They didn't win a state championship until their senior year and they had to go through me to make it to the final four," Tatum, now an assistant to Illawarra coach Jacob Jackomas, recalls.
"You imagine it, you've got your son there and they never won one. My school won one while they were in high school and they had to go through us to make it.
"People were like 'you're not going to let your kid win, you're going to really compete?' I said 'yeah, the hell with that, he chose to go to that school, it's all about us'.
"It was the competitive nature in both of us, I want to win, he wants to win but they beat us that year and rightfully so. They went on and won the state championship."
One person who knows all about the rivalry is current South East Melbourne import Tyler Cook who played with Jayson through all five of their years at Chaminade.
"Jayson and I have known each other since eighth grade and through playing alongside his son for that long I got to know Justin and got to play for him and against him," Cook said.
"Our battles were pretty heated, we had the biggest rivalry in our state in terms of high school basketball. People from out of state would come in just to see that game and sell out college arenas to watch 16, 17, 18-year-olds and we put on a good show every time we played against each other.
"I'm pretty sure he only beat us once. Obviously with myself and Jayson, along with the rest of our teammates, we were a pretty loaded team so I can imagine it was tough to play against us, but they were never runaways.
"There were games that were much closer than we would have liked, but that's just kind of the coach he is, he knew what to do to give himself the best shot to win against us even though we may have had the superior talent on our side."
The 2016 showdown was the culmination of several years briefly setting the father-son bond aside after Tatum was appointed head coach at CBC - his own alma mater - in 2013.
After playing out his freshman year at Chaminade a year earlier, most expected Jayson to link with his father, but the shift did not eventuate.
"I coached him all the way up until eighth grade and then he went to Chaminade and I got hired [at CBC] a year after," Tatum said.
"The whole thing was 'is he going to come transfer to CBC?' but he'd grown and built a relationship with Tyler and all his teammates the year prior.
"He was like, 'Dad, I'm close to my guys'. I said 'You're only going to be in high school for three-four years and I'm going to be here as long as I can. I'm not going to override that, be your own man'.
"It was still tough for the first time. It was tough for him to hear me coach and teach against him, and it was tough for me to see him score and do very well and it's not for me. It sucked because me and Jayson's relationship is so tight.
"Coming up together, me being the only voice that he'd heard most of his life coaching, and now you're on separate ends. It was tough on our day-to-day relationship because the whole city wanted to see us go against each other.
"We'd talk every day, but days of the game we didn't talk until we saw each other at the game. It was fun, but it was also a tough task."
It wasn't helped by the fact that Jayson and Cook enjoyed a not insignificant edge in the head-to-head stakes.
"I only got them once, they got us eight or nine times," Tatum said.
"We're an all boys school and there's only five of us in the state of Missouri so we play each other twice [per season]. I had to play them twice for the conference and then we had to play them once to make it to the state championship.
"That team was exceptionally talented. Tyler's [now] and NBA player, obviously Jayson's in the NBA. They had a couple other [future] NBA players on their team as well it was a tough task.
"I only won one game but I'm fine with that because we won the whole thing that year (2014)."
An NBA-bound Cook - who still exchanges daily texts with Jayson - was well aware of Tatum's coaching nous having played under him through fellow St. Louis native Bradley Beal's elite AAU team.
"Justin was probably one of the toughest coaches I had, especially as a young player," Cook said.
"He was very demanding, but he knew that's what we needed as young players. Especially coming up on ninth, 10th, 11th grade, he knew we'd need that edge and that toughness to us.
"He was definitely tough, but as you get older you start appreciating coaches like that.
"It was definitely a different dynamic playing for him to playing against him. It was challenging but we always had fun going back and forth."
That battle was set to continue in the Hawks clash with the Phoenix on Saturday, though the match-up's in jeopardy after Cook suffered a nasty eye injury in his side's loss to the Taipans on Thursday.
It puts him at long odds to make it onto the floor at the WEC but, should it eventuate, Tatum knows exactly what the Hawks will be up against.
"I've known Tyler since he was in sixth grade and, first and foremost, he's an unbelievable young man," Tatum said.
"He has great high ceiling as a talent and he's deserved everything that he's getting, he's worked for it. To see his progress from middle school, high school to now has just been exceptional.
"Having the chance to coach against him again on another continent, that's something that's very surprising, but I'm excited for it.
"I know we're not just competing against Tyler, we're playing South East, but I'd like to even that damn match up, that record between us personally, a little bit closer."
Tatum's tenure was a hugely successful era for CBC - also the alma mater of Hawks owner Jared Novelly - but one he was willing to draw the curtain on to move into the professional game with the Hawks on Jackomas' staff.
"I'm learning a lot over here from coach, how he organises practices, how he goes about things and just the professional aspect of it," Tatum said.
"I'm really tight with the players, I easily connect with the players because I'm a former player myself and I'm very vocal on the defensive end.
"Coach has his offensive sets which I'm grasping and learning and trying to be more involved in, but I feel I have been much more directly [working] on the player personnel and just really helping coach in the defensive end."
