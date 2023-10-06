Guiding you to success: 10 expert tips on building a new home

Handover is by far the most exciting and satisfying day marking the end of the building process. Picture Mincove Homes

This is sponsored content for Mincove Homes.



The journey of building a new home can be both thrilling and challenging, whether it is accommodating a growing family or crafting an investment property, there are many factors to take into consideration.



To guide you through this transformative experience and provide you with valuable insights from years of expertise, Mincove Homes have put together this comprehensive guide.



These 10 expert tips, from defining your vision to embracing sustainability, are your guide to success.

1. Define Your Vision

The first step is to get clear on your vision.



Understand your lifestyle, your family's needs, and your long-term goals.



This will serve as your "north star" throughout the entire building process, ensuring your dream home takes shape just as you imagined.

2. Financial Clarity

Establishing a clear budget from the outset is pivotal.



Consider all potential expenses, including materials, labour, approvals, and fees.



Mincove Homes will provide a transparent overview of expected costs through a free tender (quote), allowing for meticulous financial planning.

3. Expert Builder Selection

Choosing the right builder is paramount.



Seek out experienced professionals who align with your vision and values.



Ask questions to ensure the building company is up-to-date on current building standards, such as BASIX, and compliant with the most recent building regulations.



The Mincove Homes team of experts specialises in knock-down rebuilds, custom homes, new builds, and split-level homes.



They bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to ensure the building journey is not only seamless but also enriching.



The Mincove Homes team of experts will make your building journey not only seamless but also enriching. Picture Mincove Homes

4. Location Matters



The location is a crucial consideration.



Weigh up factors like proximity to schools, work, amenities, and transportation.



Consider the climate, landscape, and neighborhood vibe.



Mincove Homes can assist with a wide range of projects, including knock-down rebuilds to revamp your existing location or securing a vacant block in a more desirable area.

5. Design Your Dream

Mincove Homes offers custom design options to ensure your dream home truly reflects your unique style and requirements.



Collaborate with their home building designers, drafters, architects, and engineers to design a home that embodies your vision.



Tailor every detail to your lifestyle, from room layout to functionality.



6. Navigating the Process

Building a new home can be a complex journey, and your builder and trusted partner should be there to guide and update you every step of the way, which is what you get with Mincove Homes.



Assisting you in obtaining necessary documentation, approvals, and providing regular updates on construction is all part of the service.

A Mincove Homes build during the framing stage. Picture Mincove Homes

7. Sustainable Solutions for a Greener Future

Significant benefits, including cost savings, increased comfort, and a substantial reduction in carbon emissions can be expected with changes in sustainability and energy-efficiency standards.



The NSW Government's updated BASIX (Building Sustainability Index) regulations effective from October 1, 2023 not only raise the bar for thermal performance and energy efficiency but also introduce new requirements for calculating and recording embodied emissions of building materials.

Here is a closer look at what to expect:

Increased Standards: Higher thermal performance and energy efficiency requirements aim to reduce heating and cooling needs decreasing carbon emissions.

Cost Savings: Adhering to the updated BASIX standards may lead to cheaper energy bills, potentially resulting in notable annual savings on energy expenses, as estimated by the Australian Government^.

Enhanced Comfort: Homes will naturally maintain more comfortable temperatures, reducing the need for heating or cooling.



Environmental Benefits: The stricter BASIX standards contribute to the goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050^ and will save an estimated 150,000 tonnes of greenhouse gases annually.

Transition Period: For current homebuyers who have already signed building contracts for new houses before October 1, 2023, have a nine-month transition period to use the pre October 1 BASIX standards, providing financial relief.

These changes align with national policies aimed at achieving zero-emission homes and emphasise thermal performance, energy efficiency, and embodied emissions of building materials.



When choosing to build a new home with home builders like Mincove Homes, you should prepare for these updated standards to create more sustainable and cost-effective residences in 2023 to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050^.

Source: BASIX Certificate Increase to BASIX Standards - NSW Government commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050^

Mincove Homes will help you design your home so it suits your lifestyle now but can be adjusted to suit any changes in the future. Picture Mincove Homes

8. Future-Proofing



Think about your home's long-term usability.



Plan for future needs, whether it is accommodating a growing family or creating versatile spaces that can adapt to changing lifestyles.



Investing in flexible design now can save you from costly renovations down the road.

9. Quality Control



Ensure strict quality control is maintained throughout the construction process.



Regular inspections and communication are key to identifying and addressing any issues promptly, to ensure your home is built to the highest standard.

10. Legal Considerations



Understand the legal aspects of building in your region, including permits, zoning regulations, and contracts.



Consulting with legal professionals and experts in local building codes can help you navigate potential pitfalls and ensure a smooth construction process.

This comprehensive guide outlines the key considerations to ensure the exciting journey of building doesn't come with any unexpected surprises.



If you are contemplating building a new home in the picturesque Illawarra, Shoalhaven, or Southern Highlands regions consider a build who will be with you every step of the way.



The team at Mincove Homes pride themselves on navigating the building journey with their clients, ensuring their dream home becomes not just a reality but their "Home for Life."



Ready to start your new home building journey?

