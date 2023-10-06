The community came together as one for NAIDOC events at Dapto Showgrounds on Wednesday.
Young and old gathered for live music and performances, cultural activities and traditional arts and crafts.
Farmyard animals were a hit with the young, while those a little older had a go on the rides.
Lake Illawarra Police District had a stand on the day and Acting Superintendent Keith Price said it was a good opportunity to build connection with community.
"One of the big aspects of policing is being connected to community and knowing your community," he said.
"If you lose that community focus and that connection to community you lose that information gain you get from the community when crimes are committed."
