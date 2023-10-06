The Mercury in 1989: It's a long trip to work for Jim

Port Kembla's Jim Taylor was just trying to do the right thing.
Looking for work, the Commonwealth Employment Service offered Jim a job at Taren Point, so he took it.
It helped a lot that there was a government-subsidised bus that would take him to work.
But after a few months the bus was canned, forcing Jim into a long day of travelling.
He had to rise at 3am to catch the 3.20am train from Port Kembla to Sutherland, where he changed to a Caringbah service.
When he got off the train it was a 20-minute walk to work, getting to the factory at 6am. Then he had to sit outside for an hour, because the factory didn't open until 7am.
After work, he didn't get home until 6.30pm.
Jim told the Mercury some workers from Shellharbour quit as soon as the bus was cancelled, rather than "doing it the hard way", like him.
"I'm being penalised for something the CES promised would be available, but now is not," Jim said.
