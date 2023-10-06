Illawarra Mercury
Home/Community/History

The Mercury in 1989: It's a long trip to work for Jim

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
October 6 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jim Taylor and his wife Margaret - he has to be up at 3am to get to work in Taren Point by 7am.
Jim Taylor and his wife Margaret - he has to be up at 3am to get to work in Taren Point by 7am.

Looking back at October 7, 1989

Port Kembla's Jim Taylor was just trying to do the right thing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from History
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.