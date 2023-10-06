Baby rattles are a recurring problem when it comes to child safety.
This year alone the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission has issued seven recalls for baby rattles, due to the risk of choking or suffocation.
It was worse last year, with the ACCC issuing 17 recalls for rattles that were too small, the wrong shape or posed a risk of parts coming off.
Read more: Horsley man's phone explodes
Those figures aren't unusual - according to the ACCC rattles and teethers are always problematic.
With that in mind the federal government has introduced new mandatory safety standards for toys aimed at children three and under.
The new standard makes it mandatory for all toys marketed at children under three to adhere to strict design and testing requirements ensuring toys do not contain small parts.
The change also tightens the rules around toys that use any type of battery.
The battery compartment must only be accessible via the use of a tool, so as to stop toddlers from gaining access and swallowing the batteries - particularly small button batteries.
As the federal government's Financial Services Minister - whose portfolio included consumer protection - Stephen Jones said, each year, an estimated 2500 children under three years old were taken to hospital emergency departments because of injuries from unsuitable or dangerous toys.
"One child admitted to an emergency room because of unsafe toys, is one child too many," Mr Jones said.
"Young children are more susceptible to injuries and the safety of our children is paramount. We have a duty to keep them safe.
"This new safety standard means that parents can have confidence the toys they purchase for their children are safe."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.