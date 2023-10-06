As survivors, the women behind the Breast Cancer Illawarra Fundraiser know the stress that comes with waiting for appointments and test results.
That is why their aim for October's Glitz and Glamour fundraising ball is to raise enough money to buy a machine that will allow for doctors to conduct biopsies immediately, rather than women having to get a referral and make another appointment.
"Having gone through what we've been through, the waiting is the worst," organising committee member Joleen Mangos said.
"You get 'scan-xiety', it's a thing," Michelle Ward added.
Mrs Mangos and Mrs Ward, along with Linda Deans, Christine Downing and Cassandra Ffrench, are in the final stages of planning the ball, which supports local support and medical initiatives.
The women met as a result of having all gone through breast cancer, and when a member of their group, Roxanne Toskovski was rediagnosed with the illness, they felt something had to be done to help.
They decided on a ball - "If we're going to do something, let's do something big," Mrs Mangos recalled their reasoning - which Mrs Deans said also offered an opportunity to swap hospital gowns for ball gowns.
The inaugural ball was held in 2018, with Mrs Toskovski in attendance, but tragically she died a short time later.
That first year the group donated $42,000 to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, but have since focused their efforts locally.
Last year, they purchased a vein finder for Wollongong Private Hospital - a piece of equipment that helps patients and clinicians avoid the painful and stressful process of finding a suitable vein for blood tests and cannulas - and have funded a researcher undertaking a clinical trial at the former Illawarra Health and Medical Research Institute.
This year, in addition to the biopsy machine, they also hope to fund care packages for breast cancer survivors.
The organisers are working with Illawarra Cancer Carers and consult with local medical professionals as to what is needed in this region (one of their major sponsors, Dr Tony Palasovski from Specialist Breast Clinic, suggested the biopsy machine).
So far the organisers have sold about 250 tickets to the ball, but hope to see some 390 people or more at the Saturday, October 28 event.
The night will feature a raffle and an auction with prizes donated by local businesses, including a holiday, a $2400 diamond tennis bracelet, and a signed Matildas jersey.
"I think the donations this year are the best so far," Mrs Downing said.
Attendees will enjoy a three-course meal and can dance the night away to a DJ in the grand ballroom at Novotel Wollongong Northbeach.
Tickets cost $160 and are available online at trybooking.com/events/landing/1100257.
For more information, visit facebook.com/BCIllawarraFundraiser.
