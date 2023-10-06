Just whose history is it? Yours, mine, ours

However, there is one change that continues to expunge the forward momentum of the Australian story, the acknowledgement within the Constitution. The Constitution fails to acknowledge the Ancestors of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people. In this article I have shared a joint history that was a part of my lifetime. It is not my role to tell you how to vote, only to draw your attention to the connection of our Ancestors, yours and mine and for you to examine whether you would like to be a part of a new chapter in Australia's history. A new chapter in the Constitution, one that acknowledges Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander People as the first people of Australia.