Every year the small Scarborough Public School, a heritage building on top of a cliff, is transformed into an art gallery. This year they celebrate 25 years of gathering as a community to support art and public education.
The Scarborough Art Show on October 7 and 8 is the public school's major fundraising event and has been a key event for the artist community.
After ten years co-ordinating the event Leigh Healey stepped down from the position in 2022 and has passed the reigns to Andrew Rich.
Mr Rich, also known as 'Fraggle', has been involved in the show for a number of years both as a local artist and as a parent.
"It's just such an integral and important event for the artist calendar and a fundraiser for the school that I thought it has to be done," Mr Rich said.
The community-run event supports the school which often misses out on government funding due to its size.
The past 24 art shows have funded playground seating, air conditioning in all rooms, laptops and iPads, and a defibrillator.
The 2023 art show will include plenty of local and renowned artists, as well as emerging artists.
"This year is just a bumper harvest of great artworks. There are so many beautiful pieces on the wall."
While the adults immerse themselves in the art, the kids can enjoy plenty of supervised activities such as a Banksy treasure hunt, an interactive 3D art installation or 'The Great Floor is Lava Race'.
"[It's about] getting the kids involved and feeling like they're part of the show and part of the whole event," Mr Rich said.
"That at the same time enables the parents to volunteer when the children are occupied during some fun stuff."
The kid's activities will run through the two-day event for a gold coin donation.
The event will also include live music including Kate Carlisle, Elijah Dungey, Tayah Larsen, James Bouwer, Al Young, Somnia, Meisha McGroder, Frando, and Russell W.
Across the weekend it will be a family-friendly event with food and drinks available - with the cost of $5 for adults, $3 concession and children under 13 are free. It runs 10am to 5pm on the Saturday and 10am to 4pm on the Sunday.
For more details visit scarboroughartshow.com
Another art event to keep an eye out for is held at the Timbermill Gallery, showcasing black and white photography from across the Illawarra.
Dapto photographer John McManus moved to the Illawarra in 2016 and got back into photography as part of his recovery with schizo-affective disorder.
He hopes Illawarra locals will enjoy seeing locations they may see every day through a newcomer's lens.
"Wouldn't be interesting to take a photo of it and see if people can see it through my eyes for the first time, while I'm trying to get used to it and see it through their eyes."
The exhibition runs October 2 to 16 at 2/6 Molloy St Bulli.
