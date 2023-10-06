American fast food chain Carl's Jr has flung open its doors to the burger lovers of the Illawarra, reportedly selling tens of thousands of burgers within a week and a half.
A company spokesperson said the King Street restaurant had been "overwhelmed" with customers keen to try out the Carl's Jr offering since it opened on Wednesday, September 27.
On Friday morning, nine days after opening, the spokesperson said the restaurant had sold "tens of thousands" of burgers.
This equates to - at least - an average of over 2200 burgers each day.
That sounds like a lot, but fast-food restaurants have proved extremely popular in the Illawarra, attracting masses of customers to their opening days.
When the Mexican food outlet Guzman y Gomez opened in Fairy Meadow with a special $5 deal in February 2023, it served up almost 6000 burritos and bowls in one day.
Plans to build the Carl's Jr restaurant, along with a petrol station, were first lodged with Wollongong City Council in mid 2021.
It is understood the chain planned to open the outlet back in March, but the spokesperson said "like all construction throughout Australia there have been delays however the team has done a great job in getting this restaurant up and running".
The Carl's Jr restaurant at Warrawong is among seven now operating in NSW.
Carl's Jr's expansion plans include opening restaurants in all major regional areas, and the company had identified Warrawong as a key market.
Next on the list for the burger chain is Nowra, where the Carl's Jr website says a restaurant is opening soon.
''Following the amazing response from the Warrawong community on the opening of the area's first Carl's Jr restaurant, we are more than excited to be opening in another NSW regional area, Nowra, in the coming months'," local franchisee Eric Banh said.
