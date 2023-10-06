Illawarra Mercury
Work closer to restarting at troubled Wonder Apartments

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated October 6 2023 - 2:52pm, first published 1:55pm
The scaffolding on the Wonder Apartments in Young Street, Wollongong, has been removed after almost a year. Picture by Wesley Lonergan
The scaffolding on the Wonder Apartments in Young Street, Wollongong, has been removed after almost a year. Picture by Wesley Lonergan

After close to a year, the scaffolding that has been covering the troubled Wonder Apartments in Young Street has been removed.

