After close to a year, the scaffolding that has been covering the troubled Wonder Apartments in Young Street has been removed.
But new builder Advanced Constructions is still waiting for a stop-work order issued by the NSW Building Commissioner in November to be lifted.
And it is understood to be only a matter of time before the developers choose to rebrand and drop the name Wonder from the apartment complex - though a family connection with the original builder will remain.
In 2022 two separate stop work orders were issued to the original builder WP Projects, with Building Commissioner David Chandler concerned about honeycombing and cracking in load-bearing walls.
In November a prohibition order was also issued, which stops an occupation certificate being issued.
With builder WP Projects ending up in liquidation earlier this year, developer Young Street Apartments appointed new builder Advanced Constructions.
This new builder negotiated with the NSW Customer Service Department to allow "make safe" work ahead of full-blown construction being allowed.
Those works include clearing the site, removing the existing scaffolding and bringing in a crane.
However, nothing further can be done until the 11-month old stop work order is lifted.
Despite the change of builders, there is still a family connection.
The main shareholder behind Young Street Apartments is Jimmy Boumoussa, through a company known as Australian Ready Homes Contracting.
Mr Boumoussa is related to the director of the failed builder WP Projects in Raymond Boumoussa.
