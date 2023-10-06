A trial program targeting some of the Illawarra's most at-risk people has been so successful that it's going to be rolled out in other parts of the country.
A QR code developed in the Illawarra allows vulnerable members of the community to book in a free fire safety visit at their home, and receive a free residential smoke alarm.
During the past year firefighters have conducted 1329 safety visits in the region, and many of those were for people living in aged and disability care settings, thanks to Fire and Rescue NSW Corrimal Captain Paul Dorin.
"Home carers are in the homes of so many vulnerable members of the community," he said.
Cpt Dorin said the network of carers have been using the QR codes to book in safety visits for their clients in need.
"It's alarming how many people don't have working smoke alarms," he said.
Cpt Dorin's initiative has been going "gangbusters" and attracted the attention of firefighters in other parts of NSW and the Australian Capital Territory.
During a visit to Corrimal Fire Station on Friday, October 6, Health Minister Ryan Park praised the initiative and Cpt Dorin for his vision.
"We're essentially taking the expertise of firefighters into people's homes and making sure their home is as safe as possible," he said.
"Sometimes older people, vulnerable people don't always have an opportunity to undertake that important prevention work. The aim of this program is to help them do that."
Cpt Dorin is a carer for his mother who is living with dementia, and told the Mercury he was inspired to promote the program through the aged care and disability sector as he's seen how at-risk these people are.
FRNSW Assistant Commissioner Paul McGuiggan said home carers play a vital role in the community.
"They're caring for our loved ones on a daily basis and the important part of that relationship is just how close and connected they are," he said.
"The opportunity to provide them with information around having a working smoke alarm and home fire escape plan is really important.
During a safety visit, firefighters provide personalised fire safety advice, will check your current smoke alarm and, if needed, install a new one for free.
If you're reading this story on your mobile phone click here to book, otherwise scan the QR code below to request a free smoke alarm.
Safety visits are free, so is the cost and installation of a residential smoke alarm.
