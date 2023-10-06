A P-plater from the Southern Highlands has had his licence suspended and will face court after he was allegedly caught drink-driving and speeding at 80kmh above the signposted limit.
Police pulled over the 26-year-old Bargo man on the Hume Motorway at Menangle Park about 10pm on Thursday, October 5 after they saw a hatchback travelling at high speed.
A speed check allegedly revealed the vehicle to have been travelling at 170kmh in the signposted 110 zone.
However the driver, as a P1 licence holder, was restricted to 90kmh.
Police conducted a breath test which allegedly returned a positive result, so the man was taken to Eagle Vale Police Station for further breath analysis.
Police allege that returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.110 - more than double the limit for a fully licensed driver.
The limit for provisional licence holders is zero.
The man was charged with driving recklessly/furiously or in a speed/manner dangerous, P1 driver exceeding the speed limit by more than 45kmh, and driving with mid-range PCA.
His licence was also suspended.
The man is due to face Picton Local Court in November.
