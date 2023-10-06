Illawarra Mercury
P-plater allegedly caught drink-driving, speeding at 170kmh

By Newsroom
Updated October 6 2023 - 2:07pm, first published 2:03pm
A police officer stands in front of a highway patrol vehicle. File picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
A P-plater from the Southern Highlands has had his licence suspended and will face court after he was allegedly caught drink-driving and speeding at 80kmh above the signposted limit.

